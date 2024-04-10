Decibel Completes $3M Prairie Records Sale to FIKA

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc (TSE:DB) has released an update.

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc., known for its premium cannabis products, has successfully completed the sale of its Prairie Records retail outlets to FIKA’s subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc., for $3 million. The deal includes six retail locations throughout Alberta and Saskatchewan. This move is part of Decibel’s broader strategy to innovate and maintain product excellence while expanding its global market reach.

