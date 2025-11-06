Dear Life Co., Ltd. Acquires New Income-Producing Property in Tokyo

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dear Life Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3245) ) has shared an announcement.

Dear Life Co., Ltd. has announced the acquisition of a new income-producing property named DeLCCS Tabata III, located in Tokyo. This strategic acquisition is expected to have a minimal impact on the company’s financial results for the current fiscal year, as the property is already leased and generating rental income.

More about Dear Life Co., Ltd.

Dear Life Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry, focusing on acquiring and managing income-producing properties. The company is involved in both office and condominium sectors, leveraging a combination of internal capital and financial institution borrowings for property acquisitions.

