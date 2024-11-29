De Grey Mining Issues New Employee Performance Rights

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd has announced the issuance of over 2.1 million performance rights under an employee incentive scheme. These unquoted securities, which are not immediately tradable on the ASX, reflect the company’s strategy to motivate and retain key personnel. Investors may find this move indicative of De Grey Mining’s commitment to aligning employee interests with long-term company performance.

