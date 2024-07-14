De Grey Mining Advances Hemi Gold Project

De Grey Mining Ltd (AU:DEG) has released an update.

De Grey Mining Ltd has successfully secured A$600 million through an institutional placement and entitlement offer, and is finalizing a A$1.0 billion senior debt facility to fully fund its Hemi Gold Project. Key developments include the completion of field work for environmental approvals, progress in engineering and procurement for the project’s process plant, and significant drilling results that may lead to expanded mineral resources. The Hemi Gold Project, with a world-class location and infrastructure, has upgraded its gold resources and reserves, aiming to commence production in the second half of 2026.

