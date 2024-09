Direct Communication Solutions (TSE:DCSI) has released an update.

Direct Communication Solutions, Inc., a key player in IoT technology, has secured two loan agreements totaling US$325,000 to bolster its financial position, while also issuing stock purchase warrants to the creditors. The agreements carry high-interest rates and are subject to approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

