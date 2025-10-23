DCM Shriram Schedules Q2 FY26 Earnings Call

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from DCM Shriram Limited ( (IN:DCMSHRIRAM) ).

DCM Shriram Limited has announced a Q2 FY26 Earnings Conference Call scheduled for October 30, 2025, at 4:00 PM IST. The call, which will include key members of the company’s senior management, follows the release of the company’s financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2025. This event is significant for analysts and investors as it provides insights into the company’s financial health and strategic direction.

More about DCM Shriram Limited

DCM Shriram Limited is an integrated business entity with a significant presence in the Agri-Rural value chain and the Chemicals & Vinyl industry.

Average Trading Volume: 8,976

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 194.1B INR

