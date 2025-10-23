DCI Advisors Ltd Appoints Martin Adams to Board

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Dolphin Capital Investors ( (GB:DCI) ) is now available.

Dolphin Capital Investors, operating under DCI Advisors Ltd, has announced a significant change in its board of directors. Martin Adams has been appointed as a Non-Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from 14 October 2025. With over 30 years of experience in executive and non-executive roles across various sectors including private equity and infrastructure, Adams brings a wealth of knowledge to the company. His extensive background in managing closed-end funds and fund-invested operating companies, particularly in Asia and Europe, is expected to enhance DCI’s strategic positioning and operational effectiveness.

More about Dolphin Capital Investors

Average Trading Volume: 426,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £48.17M

For an in-depth examination of DCI stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue