DCI Advisors Announces Progress on Re-domicile to Guernsey

Dolphin Capital Investors ( (GB:DCI) ) has issued an announcement.

DCI Advisors Ltd is proceeding with its re-domicile from the British Virgin Islands to Guernsey following the approval of necessary resolutions at a recent General Meeting. The company has been issued a new ISIN and SEDOL and expects to begin trading on the AIM market on January 8, 2025. However, trading in DCI’s ordinary shares will remain suspended until the publication of audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023, and interim results for the first half of 2024.

More about Dolphin Capital Investors

YTD Price Performance: 0%

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £44.33M

