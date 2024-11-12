DCC plc Shifts Focus to Energy Sector

DCC plc (GB:DCC) has released an update.

DCC plc is shifting its strategic focus to the energy sector, recognizing it as the company’s largest growth opportunity. To streamline operations, DCC plans to sell its Healthcare division by 2025 and explore strategic options for its Technology division, with the aim of maximizing shareholder value and maintaining a robust balance sheet. This move emphasizes DCC’s commitment to supporting the energy transition and enhancing its profitable and sustainable energy business.

