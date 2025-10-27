Dbv Technologies Advances Peanut Allergy Treatment for Toddlers: A Study Update

Dbv Technologies SA (UK) ((GB:0QAJ)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Dbv Technologies SA is conducting a study titled ‘Safety Study of Viaskin® Peanut Patch in Peanut-Allergic Children 1 Through 3 Years of Age (COMFORT Toddlers).’ The primary aim is to evaluate the 6-month safety of the DBV712 250 mcg patch in young children with peanut allergies. This research is significant as it targets a vulnerable age group, potentially offering a safer treatment option for peanut allergies.

The intervention being tested is the DBV712 250 mcg epicutaneous patch, designed to deliver immunotherapy through the skin to reduce allergic reactions to peanuts. A placebo patch is also used for comparison.

The study is a Phase 3, double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves triple masking, meaning the participant, care provider, and investigator are unaware of the treatment allocation. The primary purpose is treatment-focused.

The study began on May 27, 2025, with primary completion expected soon after. The latest update was on October 23, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment. These dates are crucial for tracking progress and regulatory milestones.

This study update could positively influence Dbv Technologies’ stock performance by showcasing progress in addressing peanut allergies in toddlers, a significant market segment. Investors may view this as a competitive edge in the allergy treatment industry, potentially boosting confidence and investment interest.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

