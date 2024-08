DBS Group Holdings (SG:D05) has released an update.

DBS Group Holdings has announced the appointment of Tan Su Shan as its incoming Deputy CEO, with plans for her to take over as CEO from Piyush Gupta after his retirement in March 2025. Tan Su Shan, who has over 35 years of experience in various financial sectors and has been with DBS since 2010, is currently serving as the Group Head of Institutional Banking.

