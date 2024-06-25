DayDayCook Welcomes New Financial Co-Chief

DDC Enterprise Ltd. (DDC) has released an update.

DDC Enterprise Ltd. has appointed Jeffrey Ervin as the new Co-Chief Financial Officer, bringing extensive experience in capital markets and investor relations to strengthen the company’s financial operations in the U.S. Ervin’s background includes serving as CEO of IMAC Holdings and leading its IPO, enhancing his suitability to support DayDayCook’s growth and integration of recent acquisitions. His role will be pivotal in DayDayCook’s expansion efforts to become a leading Asian food brand.

