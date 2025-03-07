Daxor Corporation Reports Strong 2024 Financial Growth

Daxor Corporation ( (DXR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Daxor Corporation presented to its investors.

Daxor Corporation is a unique entity operating as a closed-end investment management company with a focus on medical device manufacturing, particularly in the biotechnology sector. The company is known for its innovative blood volume analyzers and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940.

In its latest earnings report for the year ending December 31, 2024, Daxor Corporation reported an increase in net assets to $36.79 million, up from $34.01 million in the previous year. This growth is attributed to the appreciation in the value of its operating division and strategic investments in the electric utility sector, which benefited from a strong market performance driven by advancements in artificial intelligence.

Key financial highlights include a net dividend income of $104,115 and net realized gains on investment activity amounting to $1.36 million. Despite a net decrease in unrealized appreciation on investments, Daxor’s operating division saw a significant unrealized appreciation of $3.5 million, reflecting the company’s ongoing investment in research and development and preparations for a 2025 product launch.

Looking ahead, Daxor Corporation remains focused on its operational objectives, with plans to transition back to reporting as an operating company as the value of its medical operations grows. The management is optimistic about the future, driven by the anticipated launch of its next-generation blood volume analyzers and the continued strength of its investment portfolio.