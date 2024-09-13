Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Appoints New CEO

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. (HK:2348) has released an update.

Dawnrays Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd. announced the appointment of Ms. Yu Liwei as the new CEO, effective from 13 September 2024. Ms. Yu, with a background in Biological Pharmaceutics and a history of managerial roles within the company, steps into the leadership position with a two-year contract. Her compensation includes an annual salary of HKD2,400,000 plus potential discretionary bonuses based on the company’s performance.

