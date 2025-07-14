David Hemming Becomes Substantial Holder in Hydration Pharmaceuticals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. ( (AU:HPC) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. has announced that David Hemming has become a substantial holder in the company as of July 11, 2025, with a 5.74% voting power through his holdings and those of Syrax Investment Pty Ltd. This development indicates a significant shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic direction.

More about Hydration Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 672,068

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$4.74M

