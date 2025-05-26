Dateline Resources Updates Colosseum Gold Project Scoping Study with Revised Gold Price

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Dateline Resources Limited ( (AU:DTR) ) has issued an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has released an updated scoping study for its Colosseum Gold Project, reflecting a revised gold price assumption of US$2,900/oz. This update significantly increases the project’s financial estimates, with total sales revenue rising by 32% to US$1,773 million and net revenue before tax by 208% to US$827 million. The updated study highlights the robust nature of the project, with a before-tax internal rate of return increasing from 31% to 61%, indicating strong potential for future development.

More about Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on gold and rare earth elements. Its primary project is the Colosseum Gold Project in California, USA, which has potential for significant gold and rare earth mineralization.

Average Trading Volume: 97,829,147

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$155.1M

See more insights into DTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers , and find the ideal broker for your trades.