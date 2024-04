Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced the cessation of 7.2 million options due to the lapse of conditional rights, as conditions were not met by the expiration date of April 27, 2024. This financial development could influence the company’s stock as it adjusts to the reduced number of securities in circulation.

