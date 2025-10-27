Dateline Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Dateline Resources Limited ( (AU:DTR) ) is now available.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced the quotation of 44,459,446 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), with the issue date being October 20, 2025. This move involves the issuance, transfer, or reclassification of securities due to the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and investor interest.

Dateline Resources Limited

Average Trading Volume: 28,236,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.26B

