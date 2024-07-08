Dateline Resources Launches $5.8M Capital Raise

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced a 2 for 3 renounceable rights issue to raise approximately $5.8 million, with funds intended for exploration and development of their Colosseum Gold and Rare Earths Project, mine planning studies, debt reduction, and general working capital. The offer, priced at $0.006 per new share, will also provide one option per two shares subscribed, exercisable at $0.02 within 24 months. Top company executives have shown strong confidence by committing to fully subscribe to their entitlements, contributing significantly towards the targeted amount.

