Dateline Resources Issues New Shares to Investors

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dateline Resources Limited ( (AU:DTR) ) has provided an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has issued 388,073 fully paid ordinary shares to sophisticated and professional investors without disclosure under the Corporations Act. The company confirms compliance with relevant legal provisions and states there is no excluded information that would affect investors’ assessment of its financial position or the rights attached to the shares.

More about Dateline Resources Limited

Dateline Resources Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company primarily targets sophisticated and professional investors for its financial activities.

Average Trading Volume: 28,236,038

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.26B

For detailed information about DTR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue