Dateline Resources Initiates Trading Halt for Key Report

Dateline Resources Limited (AU:DTR) has released an update.

Dateline Resources Limited has announced a trading halt on its securities as it prepares to release a detailed report on its Colosseum Gold-REE Project. The trading halt is expected to last until the report is published or until normal trading resumes on October 23, 2024. This move is aimed at ensuring all investors have access to important updates about the company’s project developments.

