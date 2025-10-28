Datang Power Announces New Chairman and Board Adjustments

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Datang International Power Generation Co ( (HK:0991) ) is now available.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. announced significant changes in its board of directors, with Mr. Li Xiaofei elected as the new chairman, replacing Mr. Li Kai. Additionally, adjustments were made to the Strategic Development and Risk Control Committee, with Li Xiaofei as the convenor. These changes are expected to impact the company’s strategic direction and risk management. The board also approved the publication of the company’s Third Quarterly Report for 2025, highlighting its commitment to transparency and regulatory compliance.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0991) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target.

More about Datang International Power Generation Co

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the power generation industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 35,432,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.46B



