Datang International to Review Q3 Financial Performance

Datang International Power Generation Co (HK:0991) has released an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. has scheduled a board meeting on October 29, 2024, to review and approve its unaudited third-quarter financial results for 2024. This meeting will provide insights into the company’s financial performance and potential market strategies. Investors and stakeholders eagerly await these results to gauge the company’s growth trajectory.

For further insights into HK:0991 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.