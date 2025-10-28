Datang International Power Updates 2025 Interim Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Datang International Power Generation Co ( (HK:0991) ) has shared an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. has announced an update to its interim cash dividend for the first half of 2025, declaring a dividend of RMB 0.055 per share, payable in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.09562. This announcement reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders, with implications for both individual and enterprise non-resident shareholders regarding withholding tax obligations.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. operates in the power generation industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electricity. The company is a significant player in the energy sector, providing essential services to meet the growing demand for power.

