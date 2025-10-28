Datang International Approves Key Resolutions at 2025 EGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Datang International Power Generation Co ( (HK:0991) ) has issued an update.

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. held its 2025 second extraordinary general meeting, where several resolutions were passed, including the approval of an interim dividend and a financial services agreement with China Datang Finance Co., Ltd. The meeting demonstrated strong shareholder engagement with approximately 69.68% of issued shares represented. These resolutions are likely to impact the company’s financial operations and governance structure positively.

More about Datang International Power Generation Co

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the power generation industry, focusing on the production and distribution of electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 35,432,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.46B

