Datang International Announces Board and Committee Roles

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Datang International Power Generation Co ( (HK:0991) ).

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. has announced the composition of its board of directors and the roles within its specialized committees. This organizational update reflects the company’s strategic focus on governance and risk management, potentially impacting its operational efficiency and stakeholder confidence.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0991) stock is a Hold with a HK$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Datang International Power Generation Co stock, see the HK:0991 Stock Forecast page.

More about Datang International Power Generation Co

Datang International Power Generation Co., Ltd. is a sino-foreign joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the power generation industry, focusing on the production and supply of electricity.

Average Trading Volume: 35,432,568

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$64.46B

Learn more about 0991 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue