Datang Group Announces Executive Resignation

Datang Group Holdings Limited (HK:2117) has released an update.

Datang Group Holdings Limited has announced the resignation of Mr. TANG Guozhong as an executive Director due to other work commitments, effective 27 September 2024. Following recent resignations, the company is now non-compliant with certain Listing Rules and is actively seeking to fill the vacancies. The company’s securities will remain suspended from trading as they work to meet the Stock Exchange’s resumption guidelines.

