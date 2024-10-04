Datang Group Announces Executive Reshuffle

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1272) has released an update.

Datang Environment Industry Group Co., Ltd. has announced the resignation of Mr. Liang Xiuguang as joint company secretary and authorized representative, effective from October 4, 2024, with Mr. Liang continuing as a deputy general manager. Mr. Li Lijian will be taking over the roles vacated by Mr. Liang, while Mr. Leung Chi Kit will maintain his position as the other joint company secretary. The company assures there are no disagreements or outstanding matters concerning the resignation that shareholders should be concerned about.

For further insights into HK:1272 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.