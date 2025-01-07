Dasin Retail Trust to Convene EGM Following Unitholders’ Requisition

Stay Ahead of the Market:
Dasin Retail Trust ( (SG:CEDU) ) has provided an update.
Dasin Retail Trust has received a requisition notice from unitholders holding more than 10% of its issued units, requesting an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) to discuss and vote on certain resolutions. The Trustee-Manager plans to convene this EGM by February 27, 2025, potentially impacting the Trust’s governance and operational decisions.
More about Dasin Retail Trust
YTD Price Performance: 3.12%
Average Trading Volume: 80,032
Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy
Current Market Cap: S$26.55M
