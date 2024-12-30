Dasin Retail Trust Receives EGM Requisition

Dasin Retail Trust (SG:CEDU) has released an update.
Don't Miss Our New Year's Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Dasin Retail Trust has announced the receipt of a requisition for an extraordinary general meeting from key unitholders and custodians, including CGS International Securities and DBS Nominees. This move comes amidst a backdrop of significant shareholder activity and governance discussions, drawing attention from investors keen on the trust’s strategic direction.
For further insights into SG:CEDU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.