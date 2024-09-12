Dashan Education Unanimously Passes All AGM Resolutions

Dashan Education Holdings Limited (HK:9986) has released an update.

Dashan Education Holdings Limited announced the unanimous approval of all proposed resolutions at its Annual General Meeting on September 12, 2024, including the election and re-election of board members and the authorization of the board to allocate shares and set remuneration. A total of 800,000,000 shares were entitled to vote, with no abstentions or votes against the resolutions, indicating full shareholder support for the company’s proposed actions and governance.

