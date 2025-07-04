Dashan Education Amends Share Placing Agreement to Boost Consultancy Expansion

Don’t Miss TipRanks’ Half-Year Sale

Dashan Education Holdings Limited ( (HK:9986) ) just unveiled an update.

Dashan Education Holdings Limited announced an amendment to its Placing Agreement, changing the long stop date for placing new shares from July 27, 2025, to July 17, 2025. The company plans to use approximately 80% of the net proceeds from this placing to expand its consultancy services, particularly in brand operation and management, with the remaining 20% allocated as general working capital. This strategic move aims to enhance the company’s market positioning and operational capabilities.

Dashan Education Holdings Limited is engaged in providing extracurricular programs for personal attainment, overseas education consultation services, and diversified consultancy services for entities. The company focuses on brand empowerment, promotion, operation, and management, particularly in the beauty and health products sector.

