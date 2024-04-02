Daseke Inc’s Transformation: Merger, Delisting, and Leadership Change

Daseke Inc (DSKE) just unveiled an announcement.

In a significant financial move, a company recently completed a merger, effectively transforming each share of its common stock into a right to receive $8.30 in cash, while preferred stock was redeemed according to its terms. Stock options and restricted stock units were similarly converted into cash or into equivalent units of the acquiring parent company based on an agreed exchange ratio. Marking the end of an era, the company’s common stock was delisted from NASDAQ following the merger, and all prior directors and executive officers stepped down. The deal, valued at approximately $1.1 billion, was financed through a combination of cash and a loan syndicated by several major banks.

