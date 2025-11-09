Dart Mining Reports High-Grade Antimony and Gold Assays at Coonambula

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Dart Mining NL ( (AU:DTM) ) is now available.

Dart Mining NL has announced promising assay results from their first drill hole at the Coonambula antimony-gold project in Central Queensland. The results indicate high-grade antimony and significant gold and silver mineralization, which could enhance Dart Mining’s position in the mining sector. The company plans to continue drilling to explore the potential increase in mineral grades and thickness near the historical Banshee Mine, which could have positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Dart Mining NL

Dart Mining NL is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. Their primary products include antimony, gold, and silver, with a market focus on developing high-grade mineral projects.

Average Trading Volume: 1,885,300

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$9.44M

