Dart Mining NL Issues Options to CPS Capital Group

Dart Mining NL ( (AU:DTM) ) has shared an announcement.

Dart Mining NL announced the issuance of 4,333,333 options to CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd, allowing them to acquire an equivalent number of shares in the company. These options, which have a strike price of $0.051 and expire on 31 October 2028, were issued without monetary consideration under an agreement with CPS. This strategic move is part of Dart Mining’s efforts to strengthen its financial position and enhance shareholder value.

Dart Mining NL is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the ticker DTM.

