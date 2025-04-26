Darling Ingredients Navigates Mixed Earnings Landscape

Darling Ingredients ((DAR)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Darling Ingredients’ recent earnings call painted a mixed picture, with positive developments in cash flow and debt reduction, alongside improved performance in the feed and food segments. However, challenges in the DGD segment led to a net loss for the quarter, and market uncertainties continue to cast a shadow over the renewable fuels market. Despite these hurdles, the core business outlook remains optimistic.

Strong Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

Darling Ingredients reported a robust cash flow, enabling the company to pay down $146.2 million in debt, significantly reducing its financial leverage ratio to 3.33 times. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

Improved Performance in Feed and Food Segments

The earnings call highlighted notable improvements in the feed and food segments. The feed segment’s total sales increased to $896.3 million, with EBITDA rising to $110.6 million. Similarly, the food segment experienced improved margins and volumes, with EBITDA climbing to $70.9 million, reflecting the company’s operational efficiency and market demand.

Positive Outlook for Core Business

Despite some challenges, Darling Ingredients maintains a positive outlook for its core business, expecting to earn between $950 million and $1 billion of EBITDA for the year. The strong performance in March is a promising indicator of sustained momentum.

Renewable Fuels Market Potential

The company remains optimistic about the potential in the renewable fuels market, particularly in sustainable aviation fuel. Darling anticipates benefiting from improved margins and the 45Z tax credit, which could bolster future growth in this segment.

DGD Challenges and Lower EBITDA

The DGD segment faced a tough first quarter, with lower than expected margins and volumes. This resulted in a significant drop in Darling’s share of DGD EBITDA to $6 million, down from $115 million in the previous year, highlighting the volatility in this market.

Net Loss in Q1 2025

Darling Ingredients reported a net loss of $26.2 million, or negative 16¢ per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. This contrasts sharply with a net income of $81.2 million in Q1 2024, reflecting the impact of market challenges.

Lower Total Net Sales

Total net sales for Q1 2025 were $1.38 billion, a decrease from $1.42 billion in Q1 2024. Despite stable raw material volumes, the decline in sales underscores the challenging market conditions.

Tariffs and Market Uncertainty

The earnings call also addressed the uncertainty caused by tariffs and market conditions, particularly affecting the biofuel market and DGD performance. These factors contribute to the ongoing challenges in the renewable fuels segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Darling Ingredients expects to achieve a combined adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion for the full fiscal year 2025. The company plans to capitalize on strong core business performance to continue generating cash and reducing debt. Despite the challenging environment for renewable fuels, Darling is poised to benefit from the producer’s tax credit for eligible feedstocks in the upcoming quarters.

In summary, Darling Ingredients’ earnings call revealed a company navigating through a complex landscape of achievements and challenges. While strong cash flow and improved segment performance provide reasons for optimism, the hurdles in the DGD segment and market uncertainties require careful management. The company’s forward-looking guidance reflects confidence in its core business and strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

