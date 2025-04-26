Darling Ingredients Navigates Mixed Earnings Landscape

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksMarket MoversTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by UpsideTop ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Research Tools
Trending StocksCompare StocksCompare ETFsMost Visited Websites
Daily Feeds
Daily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis Screener
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Trending News
More News >
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsAdvertise with UsTop Online BrokersBecome an AffiliateTipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Market Movers
Compare stocks
Compare ETFs
Notification Center
News
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insiders Trades
Dividend Stocks
ETF Center
Top Gainers/losers/active ETFs
Dividend Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
Compound Interest Calculator
Mortgage Calculator
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Most Active
Premarket
After-hours
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Real Estate
Top Online Brokers
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
TipRanks News Wire
Follow Us
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA

Darling Ingredients Navigates Mixed Earnings Landscape

Darling Ingredients ((DAR)) has held its Q1 earnings call. Read on for the main highlights of the call.

Darling Ingredients’ recent earnings call painted a mixed picture, with positive developments in cash flow and debt reduction, alongside improved performance in the feed and food segments. However, challenges in the DGD segment led to a net loss for the quarter, and market uncertainties continue to cast a shadow over the renewable fuels market. Despite these hurdles, the core business outlook remains optimistic.

Strong Cash Flow and Debt Reduction

Darling Ingredients reported a robust cash flow, enabling the company to pay down $146.2 million in debt, significantly reducing its financial leverage ratio to 3.33 times. This strategic move underscores the company’s commitment to strengthening its financial position and enhancing shareholder value.

Improved Performance in Feed and Food Segments

The earnings call highlighted notable improvements in the feed and food segments. The feed segment’s total sales increased to $896.3 million, with EBITDA rising to $110.6 million. Similarly, the food segment experienced improved margins and volumes, with EBITDA climbing to $70.9 million, reflecting the company’s operational efficiency and market demand.

Positive Outlook for Core Business

Despite some challenges, Darling Ingredients maintains a positive outlook for its core business, expecting to earn between $950 million and $1 billion of EBITDA for the year. The strong performance in March is a promising indicator of sustained momentum.

Renewable Fuels Market Potential

The company remains optimistic about the potential in the renewable fuels market, particularly in sustainable aviation fuel. Darling anticipates benefiting from improved margins and the 45Z tax credit, which could bolster future growth in this segment.

DGD Challenges and Lower EBITDA

The DGD segment faced a tough first quarter, with lower than expected margins and volumes. This resulted in a significant drop in Darling’s share of DGD EBITDA to $6 million, down from $115 million in the previous year, highlighting the volatility in this market.

Net Loss in Q1 2025

Darling Ingredients reported a net loss of $26.2 million, or negative 16¢ per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025. This contrasts sharply with a net income of $81.2 million in Q1 2024, reflecting the impact of market challenges.

Lower Total Net Sales

Total net sales for Q1 2025 were $1.38 billion, a decrease from $1.42 billion in Q1 2024. Despite stable raw material volumes, the decline in sales underscores the challenging market conditions.

Tariffs and Market Uncertainty

The earnings call also addressed the uncertainty caused by tariffs and market conditions, particularly affecting the biofuel market and DGD performance. These factors contribute to the ongoing challenges in the renewable fuels segment.

Forward-Looking Guidance

Looking ahead, Darling Ingredients expects to achieve a combined adjusted EBITDA of $1.25 billion to $1.3 billion for the full fiscal year 2025. The company plans to capitalize on strong core business performance to continue generating cash and reducing debt. Despite the challenging environment for renewable fuels, Darling is poised to benefit from the producer’s tax credit for eligible feedstocks in the upcoming quarters.

In summary, Darling Ingredients’ earnings call revealed a company navigating through a complex landscape of achievements and challenges. While strong cash flow and improved segment performance provide reasons for optimism, the hurdles in the DGD segment and market uncertainties require careful management. The company’s forward-looking guidance reflects confidence in its core business and strategic initiatives to drive future growth.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue

Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App

Latest News Feed

More Market News >

More Articles

More News >

Stock Comparison

Quantum ComputingAICryptocurrencyBitcoin StocksDividendValueBiotechOilChineseChat GPTBanksAirlineBeer & BeveragesEnergy

Investment Ideas

Analyst Top StocksSmart Score StocksStock ScreenerTop Wall Street AnalystsInsiders' Hot StocksTop Penny StocksUnusual Options ActivityTop ETFs by Upside Potential