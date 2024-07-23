Darktrace Executives Trade After Award Vesting

Darktrace (GB:DARK) has released an update.

Darktrace PLC has disclosed that four of its managerial executives acquired shares following the vesting of their Award Incentive Plan, with each partially selling shares to cover tax liabilities. CEO Poppy Gustafsson, CFO Catherine Graham, and CTO Jack Stockdale executed sell to cover transactions, while Chief Strategy Officer Nicole Eagan retained all her vested shares.

