Dark Star Minerals to Acquire Historical Uranium Project in Saskatchewan

Dark Star Minerals Inc. has announced its intent to acquire a 100% interest in the Bleasdell Lake uranium project in Northern Saskatchewan. This acquisition includes a historical resource of 620,700 pounds of U3O8, which was originally reported in 1957. The company plans to conduct further drilling to confirm and expand this resource, aligning with its strategy to prepare for anticipated uranium supply shortfalls due to the global expansion of nuclear power plants and small modular reactors.

Dark Star Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly uranium. The company is strategically positioned in the Central Mineral Belt, with a significant landholding in Northern Saskatchewan, Canada, an area known for high-grade uranium deposits.

