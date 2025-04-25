Darelle Online Solutions Reports Revenue Decline and Explores Expansion

The latest update is out from Darelle Online Solutions ( (TSE:DAR) ).

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. reported a decline in revenue for the six-month period ending February 28, 2025, with earnings of $27,949 compared to $37,832 in the same period of 2024. Despite this, the company reduced its comprehensive loss to $85,764 from $93,244 the previous year. Darelle is exploring geographical expansion beyond British Columbia into other Canadian provinces and the United States, contingent on securing a strategic partner or equity financing.

More about Darelle Online Solutions

Darelle Online Solutions Inc. is a British Columbia-based corporation headquartered in Vancouver. It operates an online marketplace, darelle.com, which allows charitable and nonprofit organizations to create, sell, deliver, and manage raffle tickets and 50/50 draws entirely online. The company is listed as a Tier 2 Technology Issuer on the TSX Venture Exchange.

YTD Price Performance: -10.26%

Average Trading Volume: 17,928

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$430K

