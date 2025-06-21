Darden Restaurants Reports Strong Fiscal 2025 Results

Darden Restaurants, Inc. ( (DRI) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Darden Restaurants, Inc. presented to its investors.

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a prominent player in the restaurant industry, operating a diverse portfolio of well-known dining brands including Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, and Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, among others. The company is recognized for its strategic acquisitions and consistent performance in the casual dining sector.

In its fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and full year earnings report, Darden Restaurants announced a significant increase in total sales and earnings, alongside strategic initiatives such as a new $1 billion share repurchase program and an increased quarterly dividend. The company also provided a positive outlook for fiscal 2026, anticipating continued growth.

Key highlights from the report include a 10.6% increase in fourth quarter sales to $3.3 billion, driven by a 4.6% rise in same-restaurant sales and the acquisition of Chuy’s Tex Mex restaurants. Adjusted diluted net earnings per share rose by 12.5% to $2.98. For the full fiscal year, sales increased by 6.0% to $12.1 billion, with adjusted earnings per share up by 7.5% to $9.55. The company also repurchased $51 million of its common stock during the quarter.

Darden’s strategic focus on enhancing shareholder value is evident in its decision to increase the quarterly dividend by 7.1% and authorize a substantial share repurchase program. The company’s robust financial performance underscores its effective operational strategies and strong market position.

Looking ahead, Darden Restaurants projects a 7% to 8% growth in total sales for fiscal 2026, supported by new restaurant openings and a favorable economic environment. The company remains committed to executing its strategic initiatives to drive long-term growth and shareholder returns.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.