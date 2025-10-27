Daqo New Energy Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results Amid Market Recovery

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Daqo New Energy ( (DQ) ) has shared an announcement.

Daqo New Energy announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2025, highlighting a significant recovery in the polysilicon market. The company reported a positive EBITDA of $45.8 million and an adjusted net income of $3.7 million, reflecting improved market conditions and strategic operational adjustments. The company’s sales volume surged to 42,406 MT due to favorable pricing and increased customer confidence, while production costs decreased significantly, enhancing profitability. Daqo’s strong financial position, with $2.21 billion in cash and investments, provides strategic flexibility to navigate market recovery and pursue long-term opportunities.

The most recent analyst rating on (DQ) stock is a Hold with a $25.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Daqo New Energy stock, see the DQ Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DQ Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DQ is a Neutral.

Daqo New Energy’s overall stock score reflects a challenging financial and operational environment. Declining revenues and profitability, along with negative cash flow, weigh heavily on the financial performance. Technical analysis indicates bearish momentum with the stock trading below key moving averages. Valuation concerns arise from a negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield. Despite a strong balance sheet with no debt, the short-term outlook remains uncertain given market conditions and operational challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on DQ stock, click here.

More about Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp. is a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon, primarily serving the global solar photovoltaic (PV) industry. The company is focused on providing materials essential for solar energy solutions, positioning itself as a significant player in the renewable energy market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,195,306

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.74B

For detailed information about DQ stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue