Daphne International Holdings Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

The latest announcement is out from Daphne International Holdings ( (HK:0210) ).

Daphne International Holdings Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 20, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider the payment of an interim dividend. This meeting is significant as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns for shareholders, impacting its market positioning and stakeholder confidence.

More about Daphne International Holdings

Daphne International Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, primarily involved in the fashion industry. It operates with a focus on footwear and accessories, catering to a diverse market through its subsidiaries.

YTD Price Performance: 118.11%

Average Trading Volume: 2,545,523

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.05B

