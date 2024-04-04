Damstra Holdings’ Acquisition Moves Forward

Damstra Holdings Ltd. (AU:DTC) has released an update.

Damstra Holdings Limited announces the Australian Foreign Investment Review Board’s approval for Ideagen to acquire all issued shares of Damstra via a scheme of arrangement, with no objection to the takeover. A virtual Scheme Meeting for shareholders to vote and ask questions is scheduled for April 10, 2024. This key step in the acquisition process precedes the anticipated suspension of Damstra’s shares from trading on the Effective Date, April 16, 2024, if the Scheme proceeds.

