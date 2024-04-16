Damstra Holdings Acquisition by Ideagen Confirmed

Damstra Holdings Ltd. (AU:DTC) has released an update.

Damstra Holdings Limited has announced that its acquisition by Ideagen is now legally effective, with the Supreme Court of New South Wales approving the scheme of arrangement. Trading in Damstra shares on the ASX will be suspended from the close of trading on April 16, 2024. Shareholders of Damstra are set to receive $0.24 cash per share on April 26, 2024, solidifying the company’s trajectory towards becoming a part of Ideagen’s expansive workforce management and risk mitigation solutions.

