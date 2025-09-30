Dalrada Financial Delays Yearly Report Filing

Dalrada Financial ( (DFCO) ) has released a notification of late filing.

Dalrada Financial Corporation has announced a delay in filing its Form 10-K (Yearly Report) for the financial period ending June 30, 2025. The delay is attributed to the final review process of the company’s annual audit, which could not be completed without unreasonable effort or expense. Dalrada Financial has assured stakeholders that the report will be filed within fifteen calendar days following the original due date. The company does not anticipate any significant changes in its financial results from the previous fiscal year. Dalrada Financial is committed to maintaining compliance with all regulatory requirements, as indicated by the signature of Chief Financial Officer Kyle McCollum on the notification.

Spark’s Take on DFCO Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DFCO is a Neutral.

Dalrada Financial’s overall performance is hindered by significant financial challenges, including negative earnings and high leverage. While there are some positive short-term technical indicators, the overbought conditions suggest potential volatility. The valuation remains unattractive, primarily due to negative profitability metrics.

More about Dalrada Financial

Average Trading Volume: 51,045

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $6M

