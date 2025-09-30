Dalmia Bharat Sugar Announces Resignation of Jawaharpur Unit Head

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd. ( (IN:DALMIASUG) ) just unveiled an update.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Tej Narayan Singh, the Unit Head of the Jawaharpur Unit, effective October 24, 2025. This change in senior management could impact the company’s operations at the Jawaharpur Unit, though the specific implications for stakeholders were not detailed in the announcement.

More about Dalmia Bharat Sugar & Industries Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries Limited is a part of the Dalmia Bharat Group, operating in the sugar industry. The company is involved in the production and distribution of sugar and related products, with a focus on leveraging its market presence in India.

Average Trading Volume: 10,380

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 28.19B INR

