Dalmia Bharat Announces Interim Dividend with TDS Provisions

Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Limited announced that its Board of Directors has recommended an interim dividend of Rs. 4 per equity share for the financial year 2025-26. The dividend will be subject to tax deduction at source (TDS) as per the Income Tax Act, 1961, which mandates that dividends are taxable in the hands of shareholders. The company has communicated the applicable TDS provisions to its shareholders, highlighting the different rates for resident and non-resident shareholders and the conditions under which tax may not be deducted.

More about Dalmia Bharat Ltd.

Dalmia Bharat Limited is a company operating in the construction materials industry, primarily focusing on the production and distribution of cement. The company is part of the Dalmia Bharat Group and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Average Trading Volume: 18,312

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 409.8B INR

