Dalata Hotel Group Stake Adjustment by FMR LLC

Dalata Hotel (GB:DAL) has released an update.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced a significant change in their shareholding structure, with FMR LLC crossing a major threshold by adjusting their stake to 8.96% on June 20, 2024. This adjustment represents a slight decrease from the previous notification of 9.08% in total voting rights. The disclosure was made in accordance with the Transparency (Directive 2004/109/EC) Regulations 2007 and subsequent amendments.

For further insights into GB:DAL stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.