Dalata Hotel Group Sees Major Share Ownership Shift

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced a significant change in share ownership, with Franklin Mutual Advisers, LLC now holding over 5% of the company’s voting rights. This milestone was reached on June 21, 2024, and the company was notified on June 25, 2024. The new holding represents an increase from the previous notification, where Franklin Mutual Advisers held 4.02% voting rights in the hotel group.

