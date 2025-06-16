Dalata Hotel Group Sees Change in Major Holdings by UBS

Confident Investing Starts Here:

An announcement from Dalata Hotel ( (GB:DAL) ) is now available.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with UBS Group AG, through its investment bank and wealth management division, crossing the 4% threshold in financial instruments related to Dalata. This shift in holdings, effective from June 12, 2025, reflects a slight increase in UBS’s overall voting rights in the company, potentially impacting the company’s shareholder dynamics and market perception.

Dalata Hotel Group PLC operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on hotel management and operations. It is known for providing accommodation and related services, primarily targeting the European market.

